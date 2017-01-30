News / Edmonton

Edmonton Eskimos sign defensive back Thompson to contract extension

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos signed American defensive back Brandyn Thompson to a contract extension through the 2018 season.

Thompson was scheduled to become a free agent next month. He made eight starts last season with Edmonton, registering 22 tackles and an interception.

Prior to joining the Eskimos, Thompson spent the 2014-15 seasons with Ottawa, recording 99 tackles and seven interceptions in 34 games.

