Edmonton opioid clinic sees growing family involvement in cases

Treatment for opioid addiction is becoming a family affair as awareness of the overdose crisis spreads.

Dr. Avi Aulakh, lead physician at the Alberta Health Services Opioid Dependency Program, said he’s noticed a trend of people accompanying loved ones when they come in for treatment at his downtown Edmonton office.

“We are actually hearing a lot of the first-hand experiences of these patients who have lost a loved one to overdoses, and that might be their reason for seeking help,” he said.

“We’re also seeing a lot of family involvement. A lot of family members are bringing their loved ones for treatment.”

Aulakh said the scourge of overdoses across Alberta and the ensuing media coverage has led to visits from people who might not have previously been aware that services were available – but he knows there are still users who do not know the program exists.

Aulakh provides methadone or Suboxone maintenance treatment in an outpatient setting, which can help users function normally on a long-term basis without drowsiness or withdrawal symptoms.

“Definitely the demand has gone up in the last couple years,” he said.

“People are becoming more aware. Some people who might have been struggling for many, many years are now becoming more aware of the treatment options and modalities and they are seeking help.”

He hopes to crush some misconceptions still held by those who have not sought help.

One of those misconceptions is that a user can detox and be done with it – detox can be dangerous for opioid users by lowering their tolerance and therefore increasing their likelihood of overdosing upon relapse.

Another misconception, Aulakh said, is that waiting lists are long and registering is complicated.

“Anybody can walk in,” he said.