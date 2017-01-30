Edmonton movement to boycott Uber takes shape

Some in Edmonton are linking the close ties Uber has with U.S. President Donald Trump — and the actions the company took over the weekend in New York City — and deleting their Uber apps.

"If there's something easy I can do that hits Uber's bottom line and tells them we're looking for more ethical companies, then I'll do that — that's why I'm deleting the Uber app," said Troy Pavlek, who is running for city council in ward 11 and is one of the first in Edmonton to adopt a hashtag that's gaining global traction, #deleteuber.

The hashtag is gaining traction online Monday after the differing responses from the New York Taxi Workers Alliance and rideshare companies like Uber, in response to Trump's travel ban.

Drivers represented by the Alliance hit the airport with a general strike, meaning no yellow cabs were idling outside the terminal at JFK, which became something of a central point for both Trump's travel order and those resisting it.

Uber continued offering service in NYC, however. By Sunday, the #deleteuber hashtag was trending on Twitter in response.

Further differentiating the responses, Uber's main rideshare competitor, Lyft, publicly announced it has donated $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union, which successfully used legal means to limit parts of Trump's travel ban at JFK Airport.