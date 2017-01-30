Edmonton Police say Quebec shooting has not upped threat level

In the wake of the deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec, Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht said, in a release, that “the threat level in Canada has not changed.”

Knecht said local police are “working closely” with RCMP and federal agencies to monitor the situation, and also condoned acts of violence and hate.

“Our thoughts are with the victims of this hateful attack, and the entire Muslim community locally, nationally, and internationally. We grieve as a community, and we stand in solidarity against all acts of hate, violence, and discrimination,” he said.