Edmonton vigil planned for victims of Quebec mosque shooting
Candlelight vigil and prayer will start at 6:30 p.m. Monday outside the Alberta legislature.
Edmontonians mourning the deadly weekend shooting at a Quebec mosque will gather on the steps of the Alberta legislature Monday.
The Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council plans to host a candlelight vigil and prayer in remembrance of the victims from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Some candles will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own.
"As a community, we must stand together with the victims and one another against hatred," reads a statement on the vigil's Facebook event, which had reached thousands by 9 a.m. Monday.
Six people were killed in the bloody massacre that took place during evening prayers on Sunday at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec in Quebec City's Sainte-Foy neighbourhood.