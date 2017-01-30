Edmonton vigil planned for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Edmontonians mourning the deadly weekend shooting at a Quebec mosque will gather on the steps of the Alberta legislature Monday.

The Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council plans to host a candlelight vigil and prayer in remembrance of the victims from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Some candles will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own.



"As a community, we must stand together with the victims and one another against hatred," reads a statement on the vigil's Facebook event, which had reached thousands by 9 a.m. Monday.