Edmonton vigil planned for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Candlelight vigil and prayer will start at 6:30 p.m. Monday outside the Alberta legislature.

Paul Chiasson / Canadian Press

Police attend the scene of a shooting at a Quebec City mosque on Monday morning. The shooting at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec left six people dead and eight others injured Sunday.

Edmontonians mourning the deadly weekend shooting at a Quebec mosque will gather on the steps of the Alberta legislature Monday.

The Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council plans to host a candlelight vigil and prayer in remembrance of the victims from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.  

Some candles will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own.

"As a community, we must stand together with the victims and one another against hatred," reads a statement on the vigil's Facebook event, which had reached thousands by 9 a.m. Monday.  

Six people were killed in the bloody massacre that took place during evening prayers on Sunday at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec in Quebec City's Sainte-Foy neighbourhood.

