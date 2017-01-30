Edmonton Muslim community questions safety after Quebec City mosque attack

Ayesha Sohail had always thought she was safe when praying.

But the deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque Sunday night changed everything.



"What am I supposed to think now?” said Sohail, the president of the Muslims Students’ Association at the University of Alberta. “It makes people rethink the idea of security.”

The attack that killed six people and left 19 wounded has sent shock waves through Edmonton's Muslim community, half a country away. Many people are raising questions about safety and even thinking about increasing security at mosques.

Two men were arrested in connection with the attack in Quebec City's Ste-Foy neighbourhood, but police have confirmed only one is a suspect.

Ahmed Abdulkadir, executive director of the Ogaden Somali Community of Alberta Residents, said Monday he’s now looking over his shoulder when he goes to mosque.

He said he thinks Edmonton is generally safe, but worries about the attack's ramifications.

“My worry, to be honest with you, is a copycat,” he said.

Aurangzeb Qureshi, spokesperson for the Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council, said the organization will be taking steps to prevent such attacks in Edmonton.

“Whether that means increased security, or continuing to build relationships with law enforcement,” he said, “it will involve making links with members of other faith groups to see what they’re doing.”

The mass shooting in Quebec City comes after United States President Donald Trump enacted a travel ban against seven Muslim-majority countries.

Trump has also been accused of instigating racist incidents after making numerous comments online and in public.

Irfan Chaudhry, lecturer in criminology at MacEwan Univeristy, said the anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant narrative in the United States has crossed into Canada, referencing the Quebec City attack.

“This is honestly the most violent form that hate rhetoric leads to,” he said. “This is why people work so hard to counter that, so we don’t have this type of situation occur anywhere.”

However, the attack has spurred Canadians of all backgrounds to band together and support the Muslim community during this time of mourning.

A candlelight vigil to mourn the victims will take place at the Alberta Legislature Monday night.

“We are together. This is not acceptable in Canada and it is not acceptable anywhere in the world,” Sohail said. “We hope tomorrow will be a brighter day.”

Chaudhry said it’s time for governments to treat anti-discrimination programs the same way they treat big infrastructure projects.

“Governments need to take more of a meaningful approach,” he said. “I think there needs to be more funding in these anti-discrimination initiatives because Canada has deluded itself, where we think we don’t have racism or homophobia.

“But now is really time to say, ‘Hey we have these issues,’ and start to better support these programs.”

Qureshi said the attack isn’t just a Muslim issue.