Alberta asks for Alberta input on municipal rules

The Alberta government is sharing the proposed changes to the Municipal Government Act, the second largest piece of legislation it enforces, and one that has an effect on everyone.

“The MGA impacts every single person in our province, so it’s important that we continue to engage Albertans every step of the way," said Shaye Anderson, the minister of municipal affairs, in a release Tuesday.

Anderson said he's picking up where the former PC government left off on modernizing the act and posting the regulations "to ensure that all Albertans have time to review them and provide their input."

The Municipal Government Act has increasingly come into focus in recent years as municipalities and especially cities like Edmonton and Calgary — where a majority of the province's residents live — struggle to raise adequate revenues through property taxes to fun their contributions to infrastructure such as LRT and services, such as waste treatment.

In December, Mayor Don Iveson told Metro that the funding Edmonton receives from the province, who define the scope of the MGA, is also unpredictable — noting, at the time, the Municipal Sustainability fund and the city's struggles with it.”

“It’s never reached the level that it was originally announced at," he said. "This mechanism, where we’re at the behest of government change-over and other political factors, means the grants we need predictability on … we don’t have certainty around those.”

At odds in the government's changes are the differing concerns of residential tax payers and business tax payers, as properties are taxed differently under the act. The Alberta government notes non-residential property taxation rates — think businesses, vacant lots — has increased far more rapidly than residential rates.