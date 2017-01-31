Law changes offer pet owners improved protection: Government

A new law that takes effect on Feb. 1 will better protect pet and animal owners, according to the Alberta government.

The law changes will ensure vets and vet technologies follow rules on advertising, illegal practices and continuing education, and force any new animal care clinic to pass an inspection before opening.

Dr. Darrell Dalton, with the Alberta Veterinary Medical Association, said in a release that the rules create stronger safeguards and increased participation of vet technologists.

Christina Gray, minister of labour, said in the same release that vets and vet technologists play an important role caring for pets and animals.