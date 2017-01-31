Edmonton’s first women report shows good — and bad

For the first time, the city has released a wide-ranging analysis into the specific experiences of women in the city—and found that there’s some room to improve, according to Coun. Bev Esslinger.

The Edmonton Women’s Quality of Life scorecard awarded Edmonton a C grade based on a report regarding a range of factors from political empowerment to domestic violence.

The report also looked at how women in the city fared compared to our national and provincial counterparts.

Esslinger released the results Tuesday, alongside members of the city’s Women’s Advocacy Voice of Edmonton (WAVE) group.

The analysis was prompted by previous reports that declared Edmonton to be the worst city in the country for women. The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, for example, ranked the city dead last in 2014 because of a large wage gap, and high rates of domestic violence.

“That was really the catalyst to say, ‘Are we?’” Esslinger said.

“So we said, ‘What’s important for us?’ and let’s measure that, and hold ourselves to account so that we’re really changing and improving lives in Edmonton.”

The report was broken into five categories, including finance and economy; leadership; political empowerment and participation; education; health and wellness; and safety.

Edmonton women were above or on par national rankings in finance and economy, education, and health and wellness.

But scores dropped for safety and leadership, political empowerment and participation.

Of particular concern is Edmonton’s domestic violence rate. Currently 1,648 per 100,000 women face abuse, which is more than double the Canadian rate of 526 per 100,000 people.

“We knew we had work to do under safety,” Esslinger said. “So we thought if we had a bench-mark, we can work forward and improve on it.”

Sandra Woitas with WAVE also highlighted the importance of encouraging more woman to run for office, get involved in political campaigns or take a leadership role.

“It can be something as simple as shovelling your neighbour’s walk or helping out at your kid’s school,” she said. “That’s taking leadership in your own backyard.”