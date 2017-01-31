One of the last: Famous taxidermist passes in Edmonton

Alex Muirhead was a single dad whose children describe him as a generous, hardworking man and "a true artist."

But Alex's art is the key to understanding him, and why news of his death has caused such a stir in some Edmonton circles: Alex was a taxidermist, and one of the last.

So rare and sought after are the services that Advantage Taxidermy offered in Edmonton that when news of Alex's death, on Jan. 11, got out, Alecia Muirhead, his daughter, said people were showing up at their door as the family tried to mourn, asking to get their animals back.

"It's been a trying time," Alecia said Tuesday. "We are trying to grieve."

Alecia said she and her brother, Mike, catalogued their dad's partly finished work and work that Alex hadn't started in an effort to return everything, which she estimated in the hundreds of items.

After that, she said Edmonton District Fish and Wildlife officials retrieved the remaining animals and will be distributing them on behalf of the family.

Alecia said her father raised her and her brother on his own, after their mother died young, and gave them a "wonderful" life. He'd been a taxidermy enthusiast since he was nine years old, she said.

She said taxidermy was his passion, but he kept the work in the garage — no bear heads or stuffed birds were in the family home. Instead, they had live pets.