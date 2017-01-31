Initially suspicious, police rule death of man non-criminal
Man was found dead in north Edmonton earlier this month.
Edmonton Police have deemed the death of a man found in a northeast home earlier this month to be non-criminal after all.
As a result, his name is not being released.
On Saturday Jan. 14 the police got a report of a man found dead at 143 Avenue and 34 Street. The death was initially treated as suspicious.
The Medical Examiner did an autopsy but the results were not released.