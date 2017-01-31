News / Edmonton

Initially suspicious, police rule death of man non-criminal

Man was found dead in north Edmonton earlier this month.

Edmonton Police have deemed the death of a man found in a northeast home earlier this month to be non-criminal after all.

As a result, his name is not being released.

On Saturday Jan. 14 the police got a report of a man found dead at 143 Avenue and 34 Street. The death was initially treated as suspicious.

The Medical Examiner did an autopsy but the results were not released.  

