Quadders fight back against proposed ban in new Alberta parks

EDMONTON — Users of off-highway vehicles are fighting a government plan to keep them from riding in new parks proposed for southwestern Alberta.

Members of the Quad Squad, a group of riders from the Crowsnest Pass area, say they were blindsided by the government announcement earlier this month.

They say the plan to close all off-highway vehicle trails within five years breaks a promise made in earlier versions of the plan for the two parks in the Castle wilderness area.

The Quad Squad is promising plenty of pushback during the public comment period on the draft plan.

It says more than $1 million in private and government money has already been spent upgrading trails in the Castle.