Edmonton theatre company cancels 'Othello' after actors threatened

An Edmonton theatre company has cancelled its production of Othello after actors were threatened over the casting of a white woman in the lead role.

Walterdale Theatre announced the decision Tuesday morning, just more than a week before the play was set to open.

The lead role in the Shakespearean tragedy is traditionally played by a man of colour.

“This is a heart-breaking decision, but as a community of volunteers and artists, we can’t continue with a production where the safety of members of our cast has been threatened,” Adam Kuss, president of the board of directors of Walterdale Theatre, said in a statement.

The production was slated for an 11-day run starting Feb. 8 and was billed as a “gender-bending” take on a classic that was equal parts “classical excellence, Mad Max and David Bowie.”

Linette J. Smith was cast in the role of Othello, the "Moroccan prince."

The statement released Tuesday said members of the production received online and in-person threats from people who were angered by Walterdale’s decision to cast a white woman in the role.

Management said the threats have been referred to police.



The play’s director, Anne Marie Szucs, said in a statement that she heard concerns from other members of the theatre community as well.

“We understand and appreciate those concerns. The vision we were presenting for this 400-year-old play was a post-apocalyptic world where traditional power structures were inverted and where the focus was on the battle between the sexes. We’re sorry this caused offence,” Szucs said in a statement.

“We will continue to build on the respectful interactions we’ve had with community members on this topic, and continue to engage with and welcome any groups or individuals who want to get involved in our productions.”