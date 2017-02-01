Cheap Trick (and Nickelback) coming to Edmonton

It's too bad.

Cheap Trick is coming to Edmonton ... but they're opening for Nickelback.

The legendary pop-rockers and recent rock hall inductees, of 'I Want You to Want Me' fame, will play Rogers Place Sept. 28 supporting Alberta's most popular and polarizing band.

Shaman's Harvest is also on the bill.



Nickelback announced a 44-city tour Wednesday in support of its upcoming album Feed the Machine, after dropping the album's title track and first single, a plodding hard-ish rock track that will no doubt consume The Bear's airwaves for the forseeable future.

