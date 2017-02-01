Edmonton's 101 Avenue says goodbye to car-only era

After long domination by wide roads and parking lots, Edmonton’s 101 Avenue is set to become a ‘people space,’ if a new city design gets the go ahead.

The city has unveiled its final concept for redevelopment of the street, once the main route into downtown from the east before dwindling traffic led to concerns about crime.

The Vision Corridor study, which included two open houses, is proposing two protected bike lanes on each side of a two-way road that will be narrower, with more crosswalks, pedestrian shopping and mid-rise development.

Cyclists and pedestrian advocates are pleased, to put it mildly.

"I think the city hit this one out of the park," said Edmonton resident Dave Sutherland, who lives in the area and doesn’t drive.

Kirstin Pacheco, principal urban designer with sustainable development, said the changes were a result of community consultation.

“People will be able to easily and safely walk, drive or bike along the avenue, but they will stay to shop and visit,” she said. “They really want a place to go to, meet-up with each other and hang out.”

She said citizens’ current concerns over 101 Ave focus on the commercial properties sitting vacant and issues with crossing the road safely.

“People talked about how hard it was to cross as a pedestrian, and there were lots of concerns over speeding vehicles,” she said.

“Currently it’s a wide road without many lights and large surface parking lots, so the goal was to transform it into a people space.”

According to the plan, those who drive will experience slower motor speeds and have to stop more frequently for pedestrians.