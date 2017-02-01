Edmonton densification to become election debate: Iveson

Mayor Don Iveson wants a mandate from voters to go further with densification in some of Edmonton’s mature neighbourhoods.

In fact, he indicated Wednesday he wants it to be an election topic, after he presented a motion that tasks city administration with determining suitable neighbourhoods for more diverse and affordable housing options.

He asked for the report by the beginning of September so Edmontonians can weigh in before heading to the polls Oct. 16.

The mayor’s motion followed concerns that citizens raised during an Urban Planning committee debate over proposed changes to the Mature Neighbourhood Overlay, a policy that governs the shape and location of infill, or new buildings in older neighbourhoods.

Critics have said the policy has enabled the construction of many large single-family homes, beyond many people's budgets.

That means the Overlay's restrictions are causing Edmonton to lose out on the development of multi-family homes in dense neighbourhoods and areas near transit hubs, Iveson said.

For instance, some row-homes or connected duplexes can’t be built in some mature neighbourhoods because of the height and width restrictions set out in the Overlay.

Iveson told reporters a new set of rules — which could be outlined in the “Missing Middle Overlay” and would operate in addition to the Mature Neighbourhood Overlay — would allow developments to be taller and closer to the street in pre-WWII neighbourhoods, which is something developers have been asking for.

However, Iveson said the Mature Neighbourhood Overlay would still apply to post-WWII neighbourhoods, as they won't be facing density pressures for at least another generation.

He said he wants denser development to also align with Edmonton’s new transit strategy, which focuses on faster and frequent service in core communities and express service outside the ring road.

“Take it all together, and it’s really the urban shift Edmonton is sort of making right now, but needs to make in a much more focussed and strategic way,” he said. “Both of those things need to happen in the coming years, and that’s one of the things I’ll be looking for a mandate to do.”