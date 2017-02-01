Edmonton panel to address racism and the refugee crisis Wednesday night

Canada needs to own up to the xenophobia within our own borders, says Irfan Chaudhry, founder of the Twitter Racism Project and one of the speakers at a MacEwan University panel about racism and the refugee crisis Wednesday night.

“By not acknowledging it or naming it what it is, it makes it very difficult to address it and try to counter it,” he said.

“It leaves the perception that this doesn’t happen in our country.”

Chaudry is joining a handful of other MacEwan University researchers to talk about how xenophobia has affected the way we respond to refugees. While the event was planned months ago, he said the tragic events in Quebec this week have only made the need for a conversation about racism more urgent.

But Chaudry specializes in research on online communities, and he sees some hope there.

He just finished a project that looked at Facebook comments on news articles, and he pointed out that events like the shooting at a mosque draw out those with racist views—the shooter was initially, and falsely, identified as a Moroccan which caused many to express anti-Muslim views.

However, what he found is those same events also cause more open-minded commenters to fight back, Chaudry said.

“We can look at [the online world] almost as a space of resistance,” he said.