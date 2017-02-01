Edmonton residents fear tower could open door to river valley development

Some Edmonton residents say allowing developers to build an 80-storey skyscraper on river valley land could open the door to more development in one of the city’s greatest natural assets.

City council is currently considering selling a piece of public river valley parkland that would become the site of a 280-metre tall tower in the Quarters.

Developer Alldritt Land Corporation has proposed a property called the Quarters Hotel and Residences, that would carve into the top bank of the river valley at Grierson Hill Road and Jasper Avenue.

After getting new information on the proposal Monday councillors pushed the debate on the potential land sale to Feb. 14. They also asked administration to come back with a report with more information that will be made public.

Alldritt has argued the tower would create an ‘urban balcony’ that would draw pedestrians to the area and give them an expansive view of the river valley.

But some residents disagree, arguing it would obstruct views and affect wildlife.

“It doesn’t just impact the nearby communities — it impacts Edmontonians who are driving through Jasper Ave and for others who visit that part of the river valley, ” said resident Alice Major, who attended the meeting with other concerned residents.

“If they start selling park land as private land, where does it stop?”

Mayor Don Iveson told reporters Tuesday he’s heard concerns the development sets a precedent, but said this proposal is a unique circumstance.

He said the proposal is an opportunity worth exploring, and would give a boost to attempts to revitalize the east side of downtown.

“I wouldn’t want this to be interpreted by anyone that this is as an open invitation to bring development proposals on slopes around the city that are part of the city’s park system.”