Iveson pushes city to make way for affordable infill

Mayor Don Iveson is pushing for changes to infill rules that would allow developers to build more affordable units, like multi-family homes, in central Edmonton.

At the urban planning committee Wednesday, members of city council debated proposed changes to the Mature Neighbourhood Overlay, a city policy that governs the shape and position of infill, or new buildings in older neighbourhoods.

Infill, which has seen many older bungalows replaced with ‘skinny homes’, has been contentious since the get-go, when the city first set out rules in 2014.

The issue pits long-time residents who argue skinny homes alter the character of their neighbourhoods against developers pushing for what they say the market wants: modern homes close to downtown.

However, current infill development has focused on large single homes that are too pricey for many and aren't entirely family-oriented, according to Iveson.

That’s why he’s pushing for the development for more multi-family buildings. He said these affordable units could be clustered around transit hubs and larger roadways, primarily near pre-WWII neighbourhoods where higher density is encouraged.

“It’s really this question of the ‘missing middle.’ How do we get multi-family, stacked developments?” he said.

“If we focus it into those more medium-low density zones and think of corridors, that’s where we need to unleash that innovation and cluster it so that it supports transit and small business without creating a revolution in neighbourhoods where that change may not be needed for at least another generation.”

Infill developers argued at committee Wednesday that the proposed changes to building-height — from 8.6 to 8.9 metres — don’t go far enough.

They’d rather see height requirements capped at 10 metres so they can construct three storey buildings, arguing an extra level provides more housing options. It's also what the market has been asking for.

“The Mature Neighbourhood Overlay is a flawed piece of legislation and enshrines things up that shouldn’t be enshrined,” said Mick Graham, President of Singletree Builders.

However, community league representatives argued taller homes create shadowing issues for neighbours who live in bungalows.

They also don’t like that homes could be closer to streets, reducing the size of the front yard.

“That common block meeting space will be lost,” said Bev Zubot with the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues, adding some children set up picnics in the front yard after having a game of ball hockey. There are also concerns over the removal of old trees.

But developers say homes should be allowed to be closer to the street, arguing it allows more people to sit on their porch, which encourages others to walk along the street and say, ‘Hello.’

Graham said he’s also keen on building multi-unit homes along major corridors to bring in families who can’t afford the typical single detached home. However, the city would need to make some changes for that to happen.

“Let’s bulk up the density,” he said. “By sharing the cost of these expensive mature neighbourhood lots among multiple families, it becomes more affordable so we can stop closing our schools.”