Premier Rachel Notley says Alberta willing to accept more refugees

EDMONTON — Premier Rachel Notley says Alberta is willing to accept more refugees if the federal government decides to lift a cap on how many can come to Canada.

Notley says the premiers had a conference call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last weekend about the United States and the issue of refugees came up.

The premier says she believes Ottawa is considering such a move and there were discussions about how the federal government could provide adequate support to provinces that receive more refugees.

The federal New Democrats have been pushing the Liberals to do more to fill the gaps left by U.S. President Donald Trump's temporary immigration order on people from seven Muslim-majority countries and his indefinite ban on Syrian refugees.

Federal Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said Tuesday the government plans to stick to its current plans and ensure that it develops policy after careful consideration of all the implications.