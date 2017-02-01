Report suggests Alberta policies a factor in death of mental health worker

EDMONTON — A report suggests Alberta government policy failures were a factor in the death of a mental health worker by a client who had a long history of violent behaviour.

Valerie Wolski was alone with Terrence Saddleback in February 2011 when she was strangled in Camrose, Alta.

Saddleback, who weighed 300 pounds and was six feet, five inches tall, towered over Wolski, who worked for the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The fatality inquiry report says health agencies were arguing over whether Saddleback should be best cared for in a secure mental health facility called the Michener Centre in the months before she was killed.

At the time the government was moving from an institutional model of care for the developmentally disabled to a community-based model.