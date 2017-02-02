City asking residents: do we need more public washrooms?

The city is exploring the idea of building new public washrooms in the centre of the city.

An online survey is currently collecting opinions from residents, as part of a preliminary assessment of the need for washrooms in Central McDougall, Boyle Street, McCauley, Oliver, Queen Mary Park and the Stony Plain Road business area from 149 Street to 170 Street.

Currently public washrooms in the city are few and far between, and the ones that exist — often in parks — are locked in winter or at night.

A notable exception is the sleekly designed commode on Whyte Ave that opened to much fanfare in 2012, and was the subject of a mini-documentary by local filmmaker Adam Bentley a year later.

But homeless advocates have long pushed for more facilities open to the public, especially downtown.

Hayley Irving, the intake and referral co-ordinator at Boyle Street Community Services, said she’s pleased city staff are coming to the centre Friday to survey the Boyle’s clients.

“It’s about the dignity of our community, being able to access a washroom without having to ask. They get rejected very often,” she said. “It’s disparaging and disappointing that we don’t have access in places where we know there are no options.”

She said her clients are often forced to relieve themselves outside — which then also sometimes means a ticket from police.

“We’re hoping that our city will recognize that this is something that’s really needed, and it will give back the dignity to a lot of our community that don’t always feel like they’re valued and important.”

The survey — part of a larger city effort to examine the needs of the community and designs used by other cities — is the result of a notice of motion presented by Coun. Scott McKeen back in October.

He asked city administration to examine what it would take to have year-round washrooms.