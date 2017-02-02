Edmonton's Transcend decides to stop brewing downtown

A shop that came to epitomize the hip, vibrant promise of Edmonton's downtown revitalization project is now leaving the downtown, after the bump in traffic and sales it anticipated with the opening of Rogers Place never arrived.

Transcend Coffee is something of an Edmonton mini-chain and helped lead the shift toward coffee culture in the city that has seen a slew of other higher-end establishments open.

But its downtown location, just steps from Rogers Place in the Mercer Warehouse building that also houses Startup Edmonton, "just needed 100 more people walking through the door every day" to be viable, said Transcend founder, Poul Mark.

And the culprit, which Mark isn't all that happy to concede, is the increased cost of parking and the number of people who live downtown — not the busy-ness of the arena.

"I think the challenge we have is that Edmonton is still in its infancy as a city that's walkable, but also a culture of walkability," Mark said. "What we find is that when the weather's nice people are willing to take a walk for two or three blocks [and come to Transcend].

"But when it's not nice, peoples' decisions come down to what's the most immediate convenient solution."

Sadly, he said, that usually means the cost and availability of parking.

Mark said the company is now focusing on opening its Ritchie location in mid March. That location will be linked with a brewery and other amenities and is in what he described as a viable community.

Downtown just isn't there yet, even though it will be, he said.