Time for a new superintendent: Edmonton Catholic Trustee

An Edmonton Catholic School Board Trustee says it’s time to get a new superintendent at a lower price.



Trustee Patricia Grell is working to overturn last week's 4-3 vote that saw Supt. Joan Carr’s contract renewed, citing a close vote and conflict of interest involving a fellow trustee.



“(Carr) has been there for 11 years, she’s done good work, but it’s time to go,” Grell said, noting the previous renewal vote in 2015 was equally tight.



“It’s time for a fresh look on things. And we need a superintendent that has more support on the board than she has right now.”



Carr makes a $357,000 base salary and takes home $430,000 with benefits and allowances, which is higher than any other superintendent in Alberta.



“That’s a lot of money that I believe should be in the classroom,” Grell said.



“We have special needs students who I believe are under-served in our district. There are so many needs in our district that money could be going towards.”



Grell said fellow trustee Larry Kowalczyk should not have been allowed to vote for the contract renewal Friday due to a conflict of interest, as his wife is a principal in the district.



The board’s legal counsel cleared Kowalczyk to vote, but Grell said the ethics commissioner later told her that the vote indeed constituted a conflict of interest.



Grell said Alberta’s education ministry has declined to get involved but she is pursuing ways to have the result overturned herself.



Carr declined comment.



***



$321,000: The amount Edmonton Public’s superintendent takes home, with benefits plus a base salary of $243,000, according to a 2015-16 sunshine list.



$36,523: The honorarium that will be paid to public school trustees starting next fall. They used to make a bit less, but voted Tuesday to give themselves a 20 per cent raise. The chair makes $46.831.



$344,000: What the nine trustees make, combined.



$40,000: What Catholic school trustees make. The board chair makes $50,000.