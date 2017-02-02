Edmonton feeling construction fatigue but also hope for renewal

It's year three of a decade-long downtown rebuild, but after the quick excitement of opening the arena faded, the mood on the streets as work continues can sometimes turn to frustration.

Mel Priestley, a writer who works on 104 Street downtown, confirmed she feels fatigued by the construction, but added it's "better than it was" — noting the city seems to be addressing pedestrian concerns about sidewalk hoarding.

Still, Priestley said the barriers constructions throws up are a daily consideration for her, as she walks for most of her needs.

"I've avoided areas of downtown because I knew it was a mess," Priestley said. "As a pedestrian, I don't drive and it can sometimes impact where I'm going to go for my lunch break or errands."

Many things happen at the three-year mark: Your new car starts to look used, your baby starts to speak sentences, your new job starts to feel routine.

When it comes to year three on Edmonton's 20-year downtown revitalization, which started in 2013 with the passing of the Community Revitalization Levy, year three is when the novelty wears off and ever more projects invade public space — now including the rebuild of the Stanley Milner Library.

That means complaints.

Duncan Fraser, a head planner on Edmonton's downtown implementation group, said he's heard the frustration from some, mostly pedestrians, but added the majority are keeping the long-term plan in mind.

"We do hear some complaints but they've been relatively low," Fraser said. "People get that construction is underway and they have to be patient for things like the arena, and our new museum will be open in fall. I think people have the patience to wait because this intensity of development is at a pace we've never seen before."

Fraser said it's important to remember the construction isn't just buildings but amenities, like parks, that will make the city more livable.

He confirmed to Metro that city administrators will on Feb. 15 request council to expropriate privately-owned land north of Jasper Avenue, between 106 and 107 Street, for an urban park.

After construction, of course.