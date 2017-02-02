Edmonton police arrest syringe-wielding robbery suspect

An Edmonton man who allegedly committed several robberies armed with a blood-filled syringe and a knife has been arrested.

Police say they started investigating after a pair of incidents on Dec. 27 in which it was reported that a lone male threatened a clerk with a knife at a gas station near 61 Street and 90 Avenue and made off with cash and gas certificates.

Later that evening, police got a report that the same man produced a blood-filled syringe and threatened to stab a taxi driver while demanding cash, after the driver picked him up near a fast-food restaurant at 50 Street and 101 Avenue.

The following day, investigators were led to the same suspect after hearing a man produced a syringe and demanded cash from a clerk at a convenience store near 15 Avenue and Lakewood Road West.



And on Dec. 29, a suspect matching his description reportedly threatened another taxi driver with a syringe before making off with cash near 132 Avenue and Fort Road.

