Edmonton police arrest syringe-wielding robbery suspect

An Edmonton man who allegedly committed several robberies armed with a blood-filled syringe and a knife has been arrested.
Police say they started investigating after a pair of incidents on Dec. 27 in which it was reported that a lone male threatened a clerk with a knife at a gas station near 61 Street and 90 Avenue and made off with cash and gas certificates.
Later that evening, police got a report that the same man produced a blood-filled syringe and threatened to stab a taxi driver while demanding cash, after the driver picked him up near a fast-food restaurant at 50 Street and 101 Avenue.
The following day, investigators were led to the same suspect after hearing a man produced a syringe and demanded cash from a clerk at a convenience store near 15 Avenue and Lakewood Road West.
And on Dec. 29, a suspect matching his description reportedly threatened another taxi driver with a syringe before making off with cash near 132 Avenue and Fort Road.
In addition to those incidents, investigators have charged the same man for a Jan. 4 “gas and dash” at a station near 34 Street and 43 Avenue.
Edmonton Police Service robbery detectives arrested Trevor Sibbons, 33, on Jan. 31. He has been charged with four counts of robbery and four counts of possession of a weapon, as well as possession under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.
