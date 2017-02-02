Edmonton women working to break the gender money gap

A childhood peek at an intimate moment of financial vulnerability for her grandmother taught Kim Krushell that managing her own finances was something she had to take seriously as a woman.

"Here we are in a department store ... and she's doing a purchase and her credit card was cut up," Krushell said. "That sticks to this day in my mind. She was humiliated, she was so embarrassed."

Krushell said her grandfather was divorcing her grandmother and, as is still often the case, controlled the couple's finances, leaving her grandmother vulnerable once the relationship failed.

Krushell, a former city councillor, is determined other women don't face a similar hard time, and along with a team is helping host the Show your money who's BOSS event on Feb. 7 at MacEwan University that will share financial literacy and tips in ways women feel more comfortable with.

Research shows the need is real, despite the advances women have made in financial earnings and other areas compared to men.

According to Statistics Canada research from 2014, Canadian women had far lower financial literacy scores than men — meaning they knew less than men about key concepts like interest, inflation and risk diversification.

And what's come to be known as the 'investor gap' continues into long-term financial planning for women. A 2012 study by insurance giant Prudential found that women describe themselves as 'beginner' investors twice as often as men.

Krushell said it's hard to pin the gap on any one thing, but noted women still tend to spend a disproportionate amount of time rearing children compared to men, despite societal changes.

There's also an entire financial industry, from how cars are sold to how investments are explained, that is geared toward men and leaves women feeling left out, she said.

"We need that comfort level," Krushell said. "What financial institutions are figuring out is they're realizing they need to connect differently, especially with millennials."

As a millennial, Caitlyn Clarke, 26, is successful career-wise as a legal assistant but realized recently that didn't extend to finances.

Clarke said she moved to Edmonton with her boyfriend and everything financial was put in his name. "I never really thought about it before."

But then she applied for a credit card and discovered she had zero credit history.

"You have to realize that you have to take matters into your own hands because you'll be in a situation where you have to stand on your own two feet," Clarke said. "Without that credit history or financial knowledge it's mostly impossible."

The event will feature three keynote speakers and speed dating with 32 financial experts, so women can ask questions, Krushell said.