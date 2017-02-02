Fort McMurray to get $1M ... in new trees

A tree planting charity is donating $1 million to help restore the forests around Fort McMurray that burned last year.

Tree Canada’s ‘Operation ReLeaf’ plans to plant trees in publically owned natural, forested areas this spring.

The new trees will be planted according to Fire Smart standards, the organization said in a release.

Part of the plan is to restore the tree canopy in Beacon Hill, one of the neighbourhoods hardest hit by the blaze that destroyed 10 per cent of the city last spring.

“We’re dedicated to returning the community to its former beauty and would like to thank our corporate partners and individual Canadians for making it possible,” Tree Canada President Michael Rosen said, in the release.

“It is my sincere hope that that this initiative will help to bring back a sense of normalcy.”

Melissa Blake, mayor of the Regional Municpality of Wood Buffalo, said the region appreciates the group for their efforts.

“This support will undoubtedly lift the spirits of the entire community and help us restore so much of the natural beauty that was impacted by the wildfire.”