How Edmonton regulations put Quarters project at risk

The proponents of an assisted living complex for people with mental health and mobility challenges in The Quarters say it was all set to be built until it hit a snag—a city regulation designed, ironically, to increase diversity in the neighbourhood.

The project, dubbed Bridgeway Two, was the brainchild of the Edmonton People In Need Shelter Society, which saw it as much-needed new assisted living spaces.

But according to its executive director, Ron Allen, a city regulation — which requires new buildings to have 50 per cent of its space solely designated for residential use, like apartments — has actually slowed Bridgeway Two.

It’s a rule designed to encourage developers to construct buildings that ensure residents actually live in the historic neighbourhood, but in this case it only kept them out, Allen said.

"The city has been really good to us, but going through the bureaucratic steps was like a minefield.”

The Society has support from the Boyle Street Community League plus $14 million promised from the province for the project, proposed to be built at 95 Street and 103A Avenue.

It was just about to get a development permit when the regulatory problem was revealed.

Current spaces to be demolished: Allen

Allen said organizations like his are always under the gun on assisted living facilities.

While Bridgeway Two is proposed to be bigger than their current properties, their existing buildings are aging and will likely be demolished when the new property opens.

He said the Society also won’t be able to afford to keep the old land — which is located near the new site — so it will also be put for sale.

There will be a net gain however: Bridgeway Two will have 97 units, compared to the 72 units at the organization’s current location, called Bridgeway One, in The Quarters.

“There’s a demand for these spaces, and not just for us,” he said. “You’re always playing catch-up in assisted living facilities.”

At a public hearing in January, city councillors seemed surprised when it was revealed it was one of their own regulations hamstringing the project.

"There was no mention of this project," said Coun. Bryan Anderson at the public hearing, referring to administration's push to change of the regulations.

Coun. Scott McKeen presented a motion that essentially removes the 50-per-cent requirement for Bridgeway—but regulations will still apply to other properties looking to build in The Quarters.

Allen said the process was a headache, but he’s glad the project will go ahead.

“We’re pleased that council approved that this because it allows us to proceed.”