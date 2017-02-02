Little Brick home on the verge of historical designation

The owner of a 113-year-old Edmonton brick home wants to cement its title as the city’s newest historic resource.

The Riverdale building, which is now home to Little Brick Café, is going to city council Wednesday to be designated as a municipal historic resource, after its current owner, restauranteur Nate Box, completed an application in December.

But before it became the restaurant that it is today, the café was known as the J. B. Little Brickyard House.

According to the city, the Little family — who lived in the home for more than 100 years — operated a brickyard near Riverdale.

“A great number of industries were once situated on the flats of the North Saskatchewan River, but few traces of these activities remain,” said a city report. “The J.B. Little Brickyard House serves as a reminder of the changing use of the river valley in Riverdale from an area of industrial development to a residential neighbourhood.”

If it’s designated as a historic resource, the home will be protected from demolition and the owners would be entitled to public funding for restoration and maintenance.

In fact, $40,000 has been earmarked to restore the building’s exterior, windows and foundation.