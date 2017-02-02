Police investigate after woman allegedly carjacked at grocery store
The woman was walking to her car when a man produced a weapon.
Edmonton police are investigating an alleged carjacking at a grocery store in south Edmonton last week.
On Wednesday Jan. 25 it was reported that a woman was walking to her car in the parking lot at around 5:30 p.m. when a man pulled out a weapon and demanded her keys.
The suspect then drove off in her car, a 2005 Subaru Forester with the Alberta license plate CEF 033.
The incident happened in the area of 63 Street and 90 Avenue.
He's described as a light-skinned male with dark eyebrows, 5'6'' to 5'8'' tall with a medium build. He was wearing a dark coloured hoodie.
