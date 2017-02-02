Transcend closure re-opens debate about downtown revitalization

For an urban retail business, success is all down to people on the street — and Transcend Coffee just wasn't attracting them.

"We needed 100 more people walking through the door each day," said Poul Mark, reflecting on this week's closure of his shop in the Mercer Warehouse building on 104 Street, mere steps from Rogers Place arena.

Mark's decision to shutter his third, and newest, location this week has opened an ongoing debate about the success of Edmonton's larger downtown revitalization project — though many think the discussion is wrongheaded or that the shop itself wasn't the right fit for downtown's changing clientele.

Mark told Metro he expected the sub-level location that the coffee shop took over two years ago would be difficult to make work, as it's far from Jasper Avenue and other big drivers of foot traffic.

But he also said the hope was there would be a bump in that foot traffic after Rogers Place opened, yet he didn't see it.

"People at night are looking for beer, not for coffee," he said. "We thought we'd get a lot of takeout business, but when NHL changed their regulations with security, that became a non starter — you can't take coffee with you into the arena.

"We just didn't see the uptick in business we expected to see."

Poul — who also runs Transcend's two other locations in Argyll and Garneau — also said a large difficulty with businesses downtown is that Edmonton is in its "infancy" as a walking city, and that when weather is anything other than ideal, peoples' decisions are often driven by the availability and price of parking.

A lack of downtown residents near the shop and recent increases to parking rates weren't helpful for his bottom line, he said. "It's an issue city council has to look at. I have friends that used to go to the Citadel, to the symphony, but now it's 18 bucks to park. It's insane."

Ian O'Donnell, head of the Downtown Business Association, said Mark's decision to close the shop is tough but also noted the abundance of similar offerings in the area near Transcend.

"Certainly we don't like it when any business chooses to close their downtown location," O'Donnell said. "That industry has a lot of competition and is a challenging one to differentiate yourself in with potential customers."

In an ironic twist that illustrates the changing nature of the downtown market, as Transcend closes a new restaurant is opening in the same building — Baiju.

The restaurant, described as fine-cocktails meets dim sum, is owned by the same people that run North 53 on 124 Street.

"I think location is what hurt them most and I think location will help us [with Baiju] the most," said Tyler Gushaty, general manager at North 53. "It's literally kitty-corner to the new arena and the whole Ice District."