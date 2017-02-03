Ain't nothing more Canadian than a Flying Canoe

A Canadian oral legend has it that when there's a full moon in the winter sky, if you look just right, you will see a group of men condemned by the devil to their canoe, flying endlessly across the heavens.



But there's now an Edmonton twist to this night-based yarn, explains Daniel Cournoyer, with La Cité Francophone. "In February, they make a cameo in the Mill Creek Ravine," he says.



That cameo, of course, is this weekend's running of the Flying Canoe Volant festival, which is in its ninth year. After several permutations over the years it has grown from 3,000 people walking the ravine in the first year to 30,000 last year, Cournoyer says.



The legend that lends its name also inspires the night festival's approach, as its activities trace back to First Nation, Métis and French-Canadian oral stories. Most tell of men in the bush offered a pact with the devil in exchange for seeing their distant sweeties, and ultimately condemned to fly the dark sky.



All have morphed together in modern times, Cournoyer says. Today there's even a version of the tale based in Fort McMurray, where the men end up flying the sky in their pickup trucks, he adds.



Fittingly for a Canadian festival, the festival's signature walk through the ravine is all about interacting with culture.