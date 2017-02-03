Sam Roberts, some monster trucks, a lot of ice

All weekend



What: Ice on Whyte

Reader's Digest rated Ice on Whyte as one of Canada's top 10 festivals and it's easy to see why, as artists turn that cold enemy we contend with daily in winter into magical art. The festival has come to find a happy home in End of Steel Park near Whyte Avenue, offering a quick walk to warm up at nearby restaurants and cafes.

Where: End of Steel Park, north of Whyte Avenue along Gateway

When: All weekend, until 10 p.m. nightly (Friday-Sunday)



What: Disgraced

This play is definitely sparking conversation in Edmonton for its examination of race and identity politics. Come prepared to be challenged, feel awkward, likely also entertained.

Where: The Citadel Theatre, 9828 101A Avenue

When: All weekend, evening shows and matinees on Saturday and Sunday

What: Flying Canoe Volant

Saturday



What: Monster Jam

Sometimes what you need is to watch trucks taller than some houses drive over cars, fly through the air and make deafening noises while doing so. At Monster Jam, the trucks are the stars, so look for Grave Digger, Nitro Menace and Muddy Girl. Earplugs highly recommended.

Where: Northlands Coliseum (formerly Rexall Place)

When: Saturday, 1 p.m., alternative shows at 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.



What: Sam Roberts Band