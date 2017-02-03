Sam Roberts, some monster trucks, a lot of ice
What to do in Edmonton for the weekend of Feb 3-5
All weekend
What: Ice on Whyte
Reader's Digest rated Ice on Whyte as one of Canada's top 10 festivals and it's easy to see why, as artists turn that cold enemy we contend with daily in winter into magical art. The festival has come to find a happy home in End of Steel Park near Whyte Avenue, offering a quick walk to warm up at nearby restaurants and cafes.
Where: End of Steel Park, north of Whyte Avenue along Gateway
When: All weekend, until 10 p.m. nightly (Friday-Sunday)
What: Disgraced
This play is definitely sparking conversation in Edmonton for its examination of race and identity politics. Come prepared to be challenged, feel awkward, likely also entertained.
Where: The Citadel Theatre, 9828 101A Avenue
When: All weekend, evening shows and matinees on Saturday and Sunday
Saturday
What: Monster Jam
Sometimes what you need is to watch trucks taller than some houses drive over cars, fly through the air and make deafening noises while doing so. At Monster Jam, the trucks are the stars, so look for Grave Digger, Nitro Menace and Muddy Girl. Earplugs highly recommended.
Where: Northlands Coliseum (formerly Rexall Place)
When: Saturday, 1 p.m., alternative shows at 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
What: Sam Roberts Band
And really, where have all the good people gone (well, at least in U.S. politics)? Canadian indie rocker Sam Roberts and his band descend on the beautiful acoustics of Edmonton's Winspear Centre.
Where: Winspear Centre, 4 Sir Winston Churchill Square
When: Saturday, 8 p.m.