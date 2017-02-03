'Completely unfair': Edmonton mother fighting to get her children out of government care

Patricia said she stood helpless as a social worker took her baby daughter from the high chair in her kitchen four years ago.



She had learned just minutes earlier that her Child and Family Services case-worker would apprehend her daughter and two sons, and a lengthy court process would be required to get them back.



Since that day, Patricia – whose name Metro has changed to protect her children's identity – has had her kids apprehended and returned several times.



Her children are now 14, 12 and six-years-old, and she is fighting against a Permanent Guardianship Order that could take them away for good.



“I’m trying very hard to get them to understand my case but it’s not working,” she said. “The judge has given them back six times now, and they still keep bugging me and bugging me.”



Patricia is one of many Alberta parents who tell Metro their children have been unnecessarily taken and placed in foster homes. The fight to get them back can be costly and complicated, and some feel nobody in the system is on their side.



Alberta has launched a ministerial panel review of the child welfare system, following outcry over the death of four-year-old Serenity, who had been in government care.



Patricia, who identifies as Metis, said she initially reached out to social services for help, but that her case worker started noticing things they deemed unsuitable in her home.



One reason the case worker gave for the initial apprehension was that it was unclean, a claim she disputes.



A “danger statement,” written on a collaborative plan developed by a case worker in 2014 — which Patricia shared with Metro — noted concerns with her mental health, a lack of stable housing and that she felt overwhelmed by daily routines, leading to neglect.



“At first it was that they were helping me manage, but as the months went along they found more and more things wrong with my house, more and more things wrong with what I was doing or how I was doing stuff,” she said.



“It was completely unfair. Because they weren’t listening to what we were doing or saying.”



Each time the kids have been apprehended, following a judge's order, she has been provided with a list of tasks to complete.



She gave Metro a certificate indicating her completion of a parent group, among other items.



“I completed all the tasks and then I wouldn’t get them back. I’d have to sign another form and another paper,” Patricia said.



She said her daughter is in a good foster home but her boys, who have ADHD, are more rambunctious every time she sees them.



Patricia has been reduced from overnight visits to three-hour supervised visits, twice a week.



She is certain her children want to be back home with her.



“There are parents out there who need help,” she said. “But there are parents out there who don’t need help, like me.”



The Children's Services Ministry did not provide comment by deadline. Next week, Metro will have words with an agency that works with Indigenous parents in the child welfare system.



Mom fighting for care of daughters says supervised visits are 'traumatic'



Like Patricia, Jennifer – who Metro first spoke with last month – had her two daughters apprehended four years ago after a case worker built up a list of issues.



She said she was unaware notes were being taken during the worker's visits and would have made changes immediately if she had known.



As of this week, Jennifer has seen no progress in her ongoing effort to win guardianship of her girls, who are now 10 and 11-years-old.



"How would you feel if you have someone right behind your back write down a bunch of notes and you have no way of disputing them?” she said.



“It’s not about setting a person up for success, it’s like ratting someone out.”



Jennifer only gets supervised visits.



She feels nobody in the system is working with her, and said her kids still want to be back with her but are more distant with every visit.



“When I see them, they look numb,” she said.



“We’re not allowed to talk about the future, so the visits are really trifling. And I find it hard not to cry, because they’re very painful. When I leave, I’m crying. It’s got to be the most traumatic thing.”