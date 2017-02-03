Edmonton's New In Town Indigenous Welcome service to receive funds from Alberta
More than 70 per cent of Indigenous people in Edmonton find there way to the city from elsewhere, and this program aims to help them.
Alberta is injecting $75,000 into the Edmonton's Bent Arrow Society's innovative New In Town Aboriginal Welcome service.
More than 70 per cent of Edmonton's population of Indigenous people come from other communities, most often removing them from the links they have back home and sometimes creating difficult situations.
The New In Town service, which offers a step-by-step welcome, from an initial consultation to mobile services and cultural connections, has been growing to fill the gap.
"Indigenous Canadians, making the transition to urban living, often experience a loss of traditional supports, difficulty in identifying and accessing services and trouble getting housing, employment and education," said Cheryl Whiskeyjack, executive director of the Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society, in a release.
"Funding for this program helps ensure that these newcomers find a sense of community and support to ensure their success in a new urban centre.”
The service is unique in Canada and helps newcomers to the city find institutional and service connections, as well as ways to find jobs, schools for children and other links in order to better succeed in adapting to urban life.
“It’s critical that Indigenous families and individuals have every opportunity to succeed when transitioning to the city," said Richard Feehan, minister of Indigenous relations, in the release. "This funding will connect program participants to a support network that will help them thrive.”
