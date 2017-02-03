Inmate allegedly assaulted at the provincial courthouse in Edmonton
The person was part of a group in a holding area on Friday morning, police said
An inmate was allegedly assaulted in a holding area at the provincial courthouse in Edmonton Friday morning.
Edmonton police responded to a call for assistance at the courthouse at about 10 a.m. after getting reports of an incident.
According to police, there were four inmates waiting to be processed in an inmate holding area near courtroom 267, when one was apparently attacked with an “edged weapon."
The person is believed to have suffered minor injuries.