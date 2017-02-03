Young entertainers now allowed to perform in bars: AGLC

The province is changing its tune when it comes to young performers in bars: musicians under the age of 18 will now be able to play in bars.

Under a new policy announced by the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission Friday, bars and lounges will now be able to request approval to allow minors in as entertainers.

The AGLC will then review the establishment’s operating history and make a decision—which will help protect the safety of young performers, they said.

Minors were actually allowed to perform in bars up until 2007, when the AGLC removed the policy.

But in a release, AGLC president and CEO Bill Robinson said that the situation has changed.