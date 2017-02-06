Opioid numbers needed immediately: Edmonton advocate

Petra Schulz lost her 25-year-old son Danny to a fentanyl overdose in 2014 and says Alberta needs to share more information on the opioid situation and who's dying.



“I have probably received four or five emails just today from mothers who have lost their child,” Schulz said of her group, Moms Stop the Harm, said before a conference Monday.



But while Schulz sees a growing need for harm reduction and treatment, she worries the opioid problem is slipping out of the public consciousness.



Schulz, an instructor in the faculty of health at MacEwan University, was part of a panel discussion at the school Monday, titled, 'The Opioid Crisis: Challenges, Risks and Opportunities.'



She is joining a growing call from public health doctors for real-time surveillance so the public can stay up to date on the death toll of drugs like fentanyl.



The Alberta government has not provided up-to-date numbers since September.



“That’s a huge problem. Because if you don’t know what the numbers are you don’t know what people are dying of, or where they are dying,” Schulz said.



“It’s really difficult for the health system to respond adequately.”



She said other public health crises are dealt with more swiftly, and said substance abuse is sometimes brushed aside because of stigma around addiction.



Schulz points to initiatives in B.C. like the Rapid Access Clinic, which offers people recovering from overdoses a chance to get treatment just after leaving the emergency room, as programs that should be available in Alberta.



“For us, the sense of urgency is huge,” she said.



According to Alberta Health, 338 Albertans died from an apparent drug overdose related to fentanyl or another opioid between January and September 2016. No newer numbers have been shared.