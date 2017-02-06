Edmonton children's author says time to educate kids to fight racism

Children are on the front lines in the fight against racism.

At least, that’s the way Joel Assogba sees it.

The children’s author living in Edmonton, who's just penned a book that combats racism, has a broad perspective on racial discrimination.

He was born and raised in Togo, West Africa, attended post-secondary in Quebec and B.C., then lived in Japan for 20 years, where he raised three mixed-ethnicity children, before moving to Edmonton three years ago.

“The thing is that, at a certain point when people become adults already, it is very, very difficult to tell them not to be racist, because they have learned that through the years and they have that as a fixed idea,” Assogba said.

“We have to focus on our children to prevent those things from happening. Otherwise, I don’t see our future being bright.”

Assogba started writing children’s books after his first daughter was born.

He knew she was going to face racism just like he did, and noticed a lack of education for children about acceptance and diversity.

So he took it upon himself, writing and illustrating a trilingual story (in English, French and Japanese) about a boy who people shunned because he looked different.

“At the beginning he was having trouble to find people to play with. But at the end, he found people to play with, and then there was a rainbow that came up, and all the children admired the rainbow,” Assogba explained.

“The message from that is that the rainbow is very beautiful – why? Because all the colours in the rainbow are different but they’re all united.”

He published several books in Japan, where he toured schools to read and give talks about racial discrimination.

In light of Black History Month and recent racist attacks, including the Quebec City mosque shooting, Assogba said his message is more important than ever.

“I think it’s the right moment, especially with what’s happening now in the U.S.,” he said.