Edmonton musicians reflect on new rules allowing under-age performers in licensed venues

The kids wanna rock – and after 10 long years, they finally can.

The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission announced Friday that underage musicians are once again allowed to play pub and bar shows, after being prohibited since 2007.

“I think it’s a huge deal,” said Edmonton promoter and musician Mattie Cuvilier.

Cuvilier has been playing in punk bands since he was 13, starting out before minors were barred from licensed establishments.

“It was such a positive influence for me to be involved with that when I was young,” he said. “I was a lost kind of child and didn’t think I’d fit anywhere, and that became a real home for me and helped change things around in my life, give me the confidence to strive for more.”

Today, Cuvilier promotes shows through Clean Up Your Act Productions. He said more underage bands are popping up all the time in Edmonton and they deserve a chance to play the same venues as adults.

Local country singer Olivia Rose will turn 18 in four months, so she won’t be able to take advantage of the rule change as much as her younger friends – but that did not temper her excitement Friday.

“It’s amazing. I’ve been fighting for this since I was nine years old,” she said.

Rose played to 3,000 people at the Winspear Centre at age nine, but couldn’t get a simple bar gig or beer-tent slot at a festival for another eight years because of the AGLC prohibition.

“Since I was 12 years old I’ve been offered spots in bars and having to turn them down, which is very sad,” she said. “So it’s just really awesome that younger performers are going to be able to have these opportunities.”

The province introduced the prohibition in March 2007, in a sweeping move to quell public outcry over a proposal that would have allowed bars to hire minors for certain jobs.