Edmonton woman creates new course after saving her dad's life using CPR

An Edmonton-area woman has helped create a course to educate people about cardiac arrest—after coming to her father’s rescue when he collapsed last month.

Maslyn Dansereau, 20, was studying on Jan. 15 when she heard her father Martin, 51, drop the ground in another room.

She rushed to his side and, unable to find a pulse, started CPR.

“I kicked into overdrive,” said Dansereau, who had learned CPR at MacEwan as part of her nursing degree, in a release.

“I did it until an ambulance came and they took over,” she continued.

After being rushed to hospital and undergoing surgery at the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute, Martin is now fine.

But the Dansereau family has partnered with the Heart and Stroke Foundation to develop a course, called ‘It Could Be You,’ to teach others how to respond in an emergency.

In the same release, EMS Public Educaton Officer Alex Campbell pointed out early action is critical.