Councillor Knack considers cutting corporate and union donations in 2017 run

Council candidates will raise big money from corporate and union donations in this year’s municipal election, but not all want to participate.

Coun. Andrew Knack said Friday he’s confident — though still undecided — he can campaign successfully without these donations this time around.

“I would like to not accept corporate or union donations for my first fundraiser. We’ll see how that goes and, if we get enough grassroots support, I think I should really hold true to that,” he said. “I want people to focus on the ideas and not on who can raise the most money.”

His push is reigniting the debate over taking big money out of municipal politics. During the 2013 election, 71 per cent of donations raised by winning candidates came from corporations and unions, according to data crunching by Metro.

The maximum amount any organization or individual can donate is $5,000.

Knack, who represents Ward 1, noted some people argue councillors are in the pockets of developers due to the corporate donations they received.

“Those that make those donations don’t come to you every week and say, ‘Hey, we really need you to vote on this,’” he said. “That doesn’t happen, but I completely understand why some people feel that could happen.”

Keren Tang, who’s running for council in Ward 11, pledged in late January to not accept corporate or union cash.

Tang said such donations can make people think twice about city council’s decisions, especially if they involve developers.

City council passed a resolution in July 2015 that requested the Alberta government ban corporate and union donations in municipal elections, as it falls under provincial jurisdiction.