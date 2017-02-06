Lady Gaga to play Edmonton's Rogers Place
Mother Monster will be in town Aug. 3
Little monsters of Edmonton rejoice: Lady Gaga is set to rock Rogers Place this summer.
After a headline-grabbing half time show at the Super Bowl, Gaga announced she's kicking off a new Joanne World Tour.
The mother monster announced Monday on Facebook that Edmonton's Roger Place will be one of the stops.
Her show is slated for August 3 and people can purchase tickets starting Wednesday.