Lady Gaga to play Edmonton's Rogers Place

Lady Gaga performing at the Super Bowl Sunday night.

Little monsters of Edmonton rejoice: Lady Gaga is set to rock Rogers Place this summer.

After a headline-grabbing half time show at the Super Bowl, Gaga announced she's kicking off a new Joanne World Tour.

The mother monster announced Monday on Facebook that Edmonton's Roger Place will be one of the stops.  

Her show is slated for August 3 and people can purchase tickets starting Wednesday.

