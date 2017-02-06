Opponents of Edmonton tower plans say public consultation lacking

The debate over the 80-storey tower proposed for The Quarters continued this week, with opponents pushing city council to postpone debate on the skyscraper to April — arguing there hasn't been enough public consultation.

But councillors turned them down at a public hearing Monday, and staff argued they've reached out to the community. Instead, debate over rezoning of the proposed location will be back at council later this month.

The tower plans have attracted controversy for the proposed location on a portion of public river valley at Jasper Ave and 96 Street. If approved the city would sell a piece of parkland to developer Alldritt.

Opponents said the tower will block views and set a precedent for future development of the river valley.

Andrea Wilhelm, who represents a group called Edmontonians for Good Local Governments, was among those hoping for more time before the next public debate.

“Some of this information hasn’t been made available and we need time to process it,” she said.

But city staff said they’ve complied with its consultation standards. A traffic assessment of the area also shows the tower won’t negatively affect roads.