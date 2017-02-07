Alberta firefighters to get injectable naloxone kits

Alberta firefighters are getting naloxone kits, now that all first responders can legally inject the anti-overdose drug.

Alberta Health Services announced Tuesday that injectable kits and training will be provided to first responders for free.

Police and fire departments can make their own decision about carrying the kits or administering the drugs, according to a Health Services release.

“Safety is Edmonton Fire Rescue Service’s number one priority,” Edmonton Fire Chief Ken Block said, in the release.

“The addition of naloxone to fire apparatus will enhance our service to the public and ensure our firefighters are protected in the event they come into contact with an opioid while performing their duties.”

According to Health Services, naloxone saves lives when people overdosing on opioids receive it.