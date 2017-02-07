To fix child services address negative narrative around Indigenous people: director

The director of an organization working with families in the child welfare system says poverty and attitudes toward Indigenous people need to be addressed before the system can be fixed.



“It’s so convoluted and interwoven. It’s a real big, tangled ball of yarn that we’re trying to sort through,” said Cheryl Whiskeyjack, executive director of Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society.



Several parents have told Metro that Child and Family Services took their children unnecessarily and placed them in foster homes. The fight to get them back can be costly and complicated.



Sometimes, a support worker will make a recommendation that a child be apprehended, in a process that some parents feel is duplicitous and unfair. In this series, Metro is examining the system from multiple angles.



Bent Arrow is one of several groups contracted by the Alberta government to provide support workers for parents who are struggling to care for their children. Bent Arrow works with Indigenous families, who represent the majority of children in the system.



Whiskeyjack said apprehension is sometimes necessary, but noted parents can end up in situations where their children are unjustly apprehended – for example, a child might wind up in government care because their parent is picked up on unpaid tickets and thrown in remand overnight.



“That kind of stuff, to me that’s just not a good enough reason to take a child into care,” Whiskeyjack said. “That’s a life-changing event for a child. And that’s a poverty thing, that’s a poverty driven need.”



Whiskeyjack and others in the Indigenous community have been calling for greater kinship care supports, to keep children in their communities and ideally with extended family.



Foster homes will take them away from their culture and sometimes their language, she said, which adds to the trauma of being torn from their parents.



The over-representation of Indigenous families comes down to a negative narrative of Indigenous people in Canada, she said – including assumptions that what’s good for the average Canadian is good for Indigenous families.



Whiskeyjack heard a comment at a recent conference that summed it up the attitude she is working to eradicate.



“They take our kids into care because we don’t meet their standards. And then they place them with people who don’t meet ours,” she said.



Newly appointed Children's Services Minister Danielle Larivee told Metro the goal of the system is to provide supports to keep families whole as much as possible, and provide ongoing supports to parents if and when they get their children back.



"It is definitely not our intent, or practice, to intervene needlessly, or our goal to separate children for any reason other than there is clearly an immediate challenge we need to address," Larivee said.



Police chief 'experienced situations where people would turn on each other in a heartbeat'



Last week, a mother told Metro a social worker with Children and Family Services took her baby daughter out of the high chair in her kitchen while she stood by, helpless.



Social workers do not make the final call on whether a child will be apprehended, but they are tasked with taking the children from their parent’s home.



It's a situation that can be volatile, when the parent often has little or no notice, and police officers often accompany the worker.



Edmonton Police Service Chief Rod Knecht, in a December interview with Metro, discussed the challenges of responding to those calls.



“They are extremely emotional situations. And emotions are riding high with all parties. The biggest concern obviously is the children, and this can be a traumatic event for them,” Knecht said.



“I personally experienced situations where people would turn on each other in a heartbeat, very violently.”



Later this week, we'll look at what’s being done to improve the system. The province recently launched a child welfare review following public outcry after the death of four-year-old Serenity, who had been in government care.