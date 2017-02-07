Joseph Boyden to speak at Alberta Teachers' Association conference

Weeks after city administrators and event organizers canceled an appearance by controversial author Joseph Boyden at the Winter Cities Shake-Up this month, the Alberta Teachers' Association is confirming Boyden will still speak at their conference this week.

Officials confirmed to Metro on Tuesday that Boyden is scheduled to speak for one hour this Friday at the conference, being held at the Shaw Conference Centre.

Association spokesperson Jonathan Teghtmeyer said Boyden's speaking engagement was booked before an APTN story broke in December that blew open claims about his Indigenous ancestry.

"He's going to speak to teachers about being a writer and as an internationally acclaimed author, not as an expert on Indigenous issues," Teghtmeyer said.