Advocate calls for changes after man with disabilties dies in care

Alberta's Child and Youth Advocate is calling for more consistent support when children leave the child welfare system and enter the adult one after a man with disabilities died after doing that exact thing.

A report, released Tuesday, details the case of Ernie (not his real name), a man with “significant disabilities” who died of a bowel obstruction.

After his 19th birthday, the report said Ernie was taken to hospital three times because he was not feeling well.

On the last trip, the report said an exploratory surgery revealed necrosis of both his small and large bowel and he passed away the next day.

“There were a number of challenges for Ernie moving from the child welfare system to the adult disability system,” Del Graff, Alberta's child and youth advocate, said in a release.

“This review must result in meaningful change to improve services for young Albertans with disabilities as they transition from one system to another.”

Ernie was a First Nations man who became involved with Child Intervention Services shortly after birth, according to the report.



His disabilities meant he needed a lot of care, but he had a “strong and caring” foster mother, the report said.

In the report, Ernie is described as having a mischievous sense of humour. He enjoyed listening to music, singing and drumming.

When he turned 18, he moved from his long-term foster home to a facility with adults with disabilities, the report said.

The report's authors make two recommendations. That the minister of Human Services should “develop processes to ensure consistent services and supports are in place” when people transition from the child intervention program to adult disability programs.

They also recommend that the Ministry of Human Services should make sure “the voice of the young person is included in case planning.” In other words, caseworkers need to do whatever they can to make sure the person’s rights and opinions are considered.