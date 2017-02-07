Edmonton sandbox program to return this winter

Edmonton's much loved sandbox sidewalk program is returning, after residents complained and city council listened.

City council passed a motion Tuesday that will make the program return, while also tasking administration to reinstate an improved program for next year.

Last year, more than 100 of the boxes, which allow people to spread sand on icy walkways, were available throughout Edmonton.

But the city removed the program as part of its budget cuts in 2015, saving about $300,000.

Pedestrian advocates have since argued the removal poses a safety hazard.

Slip-and-fall complaints have also more than doubled in the city, though it’s difficult to say if that’s solely due to removing the sandbox program.

"If we had a crystal ball, we would have done things differently," said Doug Jones, deputy city manager with city operations. "You're going to start seeing something happen very shortly."

No timeline has been set for when the sandboxes will return. More details on the city's new de-icing measures will come back to council in June.

Jones also said the city will pilot anti-icing and de-icing agents — which melts snow and ice up to -29 C — on some city roads, and they could be used on sidewalks.